No Xmas break for Eaglets –Amoo

Coach Fatai Amoo has disclosed that the U-17 national team players will remain in camp during the Yuletide period ahead of the qualifiers scheduled to hold in January, 2021.

Amoo said that he is trying to perfect the team’s strategy and the plans to enable them qualify for the cadet tournament in Morocco.

He added that no one is going to embark on the Christmas and New Year break in a bid to ensure total concentration on the tactics put forward by the coaches.

“The players are adapting to our strategies and training patterns to see that we can achieve our aims and objectives in making sure we qualify for the U-17 AFCON in Morocco,” he said.

“As such, we are not going to embark on the Christmas and New Year break so that we concentrate and making sure the players are in good shape and give their best for us to scale through in the qualifiers.”

Meanwhile, the team continued with its build up towards the WAFU B U-17 regional championship billed for Benin Republic in early January 2021 with a victory against Gabson FC at the FIFA Goal Project on Wednesday morning.

