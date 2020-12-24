Sports

No Xmas break for Eaglets –Amoo

Posted on Author Segun Johnson Abuja Comment(0)

Coach Fatai Amoo has disclosed that the U-17 national team players will remain in camp during the Yuletide period ahead of the qualifiers scheduled to hold in January, 2021.

Amoo said that he is trying to perfect the team’s strategy and the plans to enable them qualify for the cadet tournament in Morocco.

 

He added that no one is going to embark on the Christmas and New Year break in a bid to ensure total concentration on the tactics put forward by the coaches.

 

“The players are adapting to our strategies and training patterns to see that we can achieve our aims and objectives in making sure we qualify for the U-17 AFCON in Morocco,” he said.

 

“As such, we are not going to embark on the Christmas and New Year break so that we concentrate and making sure the players are in good shape and give their best for us to scale through in the qualifiers.”

Meanwhile, the team continued with its build up towards the WAFU B U-17 regional championship billed for Benin Republic in early January 2021 with a victory against Gabson FC at the FIFA Goal Project on Wednesday morning.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Minister charges F’ Eagles to win WAFU Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ministerof YouthandSportsDevelopmentMr. SundayDare hascharged theFlyingEagles tomakeNigeria proud by winning the WAFU competition in Cotonou which begins on Saturday . Speaking during a visit to the team’s training in Abuja, Mr Dare said” The Flying Eagles have always made us proud, go there and make Nigerians proud. We believe you are young, talented and determined. Your […]
Sports

NFF gets knock over new Falcons’ coach

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusessan

    The Nigeria Football Federation has been accused of considering colour of skin in the appointment of the Super Falcons coach. The NFF on Monday announced the signing of American Randy Waldrum as coach of the African champions. Former handler of the team Edwin Okon said there are indigenous coaches who are as qualified […]
Sports

Akpeyi plays down rivalry with Khune

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has described South Africa international goalkeeper Khune Itumeleng, as a legend. Akpeyi and Khune remained two of the best goalkeepers in the South African Premier Soccer League and they are both on the book of Kaizer Chiefs. Akpeyi arrived at Kaizer Chiefs from Chippa United as a replacement for Khune […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: