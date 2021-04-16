Business

NOA: FG’s empowerment initiatives aimed at reducing unemployment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says most empowerment initiatives by the Federal Government are targeted towards reducing unemployment, poverty and restiveness among the Nigerian youth. The Director of NOA in Oyo State, Mr Moshood Olaleye, stated this in his keynote address at the National Youth Summit, with the theme: “Youth Participation in National Development”, held in Ibadan.

He noted that the Federal Government had, since 2015, been implementing various social intervention programmes. “Among these is N-Power, which gave a stop-gap empowerment of minimum of two years duration to more than one million youths in batches, covering teaching, health, agriculture and building.

“There are also skill acquisition and vocational trainings, with tools and working capital empowerment and government enterprise empowerment programmes. “Others are home-grown school feeding programme and anchor borrowers’ programme for medium and large scale farmers, among others,” he said.

Olaleye called on state governments to do more in implementing social welfare programmes to complement the federal government in promoting social, economic and political stability. According to him, the consequences of restiveness such as domestic violence, kidnapping, banditry and looting, fre-quently witnessed in the society, will be eliminated if state and local governments can also put in their best in term of social welfare programmes. The NOA director enjoined youths not to perpetrate, condone, aid or abet criminality and other social vices, stressing that they should rather channel their talents and skills to legitimate and lawful businesses and activities. “Youths should also be courteous, decent, dependable, responsible, ethical and morally- upright in both their public and private lives,” he said.

The Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, urged NOA to rise up to its constitutional responsibility of orientating the society, especially youths, on the need to value their future. “Many youths do not believe there is a future for them; that is why they do not fear death or things that can have negative impacts on their lives,” Owoseni said. He called on the youth to prove their worthiness with impeccable characters, resourcefulness and innovative minds, so as to be successful in life. Owoseni commended the agency for organising the surmmit, urging the youth to take advantage of the programme to have attitudinal change and contribute their own quota towards national development

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Mitigating budget deficit amid rising debt stock

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwaha

The Debt Management Office put Nigeria’s total debt stock at N31.009 trillion as of June 30, 2020, a disturbing development considering the recurring budget deficit occasioned by crumbling revenue sources as reason for borrowing. Isa Abdulwahab reports Nigeria’s debt stock gained public traction about 2005 amid conversation stirred by debt negotiations with the Paris Club. […]
Business

FG commends Notore on safety culture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Assistant Chief In-spector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has com-mended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, No-tore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture. He stated this in his inspec-tion report which acknowl-edged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time […]
Business

Naira weakens on parallel market as BDCs await CBN’ dollars  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The naira resumed its downtrend against the US dollar on the parallel market on Monday, dropping to N445/$1 from N440 that it exchanged at for most part of last week. The local currency also weakened from N570 to N575 against the Pound and it equally fell from N515 to the Euro from the previous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica