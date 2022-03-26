Travel & Tourism

NOA, govt commend Abia Tourism Board’s strides

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The developmental strides of the General Manager of Abia State Tourism Board, Queen Onyekachi Atuloma, have been commended by both the state government and state office of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), with both promising support in furthering and consolidating the gains of the tourism board. The commendations and commitment were given during a recent visit to the board’s Umuahia office by the state Director of NOA Dr. Lady Ngozi Okechukwu and the Chief of Staff to the Abia State governor, Prof. Anthony C.B Agbazuere, respectively.

Okechukwu during the visit stressed on the common grounds between tourism and NOA while assuring the board of its support in the realization of its mandate even she disclosed that NOA through its mechanisms would promote and showcase to Abians and Nigerians the benefits of tourism. She congratulated Atuloma on her appointment recent appointment while applauding her passion to take tourism to its greatest heights. Atuloma expressed appreciation to the director and her team for the visit while declaring the willingness of her board to work with NOA in achieving the mandate of the board.

“The mandate given to us by our dear Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, is to promote tourism in Abia State and we are seriously working towards that. Also, very soon the state tourism board will start it own bottle water,” said Atuloma. Meanwhile, Agbazuere during his a one-day working visit to the board, commended the general manager for coming up with ideas and innovation that will aid in boosting the tourism sector in the state. He also applauded her for being proactive and alive to her responsibilities and taking concrete steps at revamping the tourism sector in the state within her one month in office.

Atuloma in her remark disclosed that her team has been engaged in the process of resuscitating the board as well as commenced the process of internal management reorganisation and staff motivation to strengthen their capacity for full scale delivery of their statutory duties in line with the governor’s mandate. She also outlined some of the key programmes of the board to include capacity building, training for staff, quality assurance training for tourism operators and hospitality industry practitioners across the state, entertainment engagements to explore the nexus between tourism and entertainment, revenue generation interventions in line with the statutory mandate of the board, evaluation of tourism sites across the state by the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), and commemoration of the 2022 World Tourism Day.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

