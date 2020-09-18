Metro & Crime

NOA intensifies war against FGM in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

National Orientation Agency (NOA) has deepen its campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Ebonyi State. The agency said the war against the practice was yielding the desired results and that many communities in the state were abandoning it following the campaign.

The state NOA Director, Dr. Emma Abah, stated this at Nhalagu in Ishielu Local Government Area during a one-day training on ‘End FGM’ organised by the agency with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Abah implored men as heads of families and youths to rise against FGM and protect their families from violence and other emerging challenges against women and girls in their localities. The director described culture as one of the challenges facing the war against FGM in rural communities and urged the people to discard the culture which, according to him, are inimical to their survival.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ex-Oyo gov, Ajimobi, dies of coronavirus

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo , Musa Pam, and Onyekachi Eze

•Governors, PDP mourn Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State is dead. His death came about a month’s treatment at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos. Ajimobi, 70, was said to have died of complications arising from coronavirus. The former governor, who last week reportedly slipped into coma at the hospital where the Chief of […]
Metro & Crime

Abandoned projects: Ogun mobilizes contractors to sites

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has mobilised contractors handling various abandoned projects in the state, including roads, flyovers and bridges, to commence work without further delay. The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, disclosed this in Abeokuta during inspection of some projects abandoned by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle […]
Metro & Crime

Housewife cuts off husband’s organ in Taraba

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ben Adaji, Jalingo Tella, a village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State was thrown into confusion on Wednesday morning when a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar cut off her husband’s organ with a razor blade. The younger brother to the victim, Shagari Umar told New Telegraph that his brother, Aliyu Umar was sleeping in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: