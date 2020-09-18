NOA intensifies war against FGM in Ebonyi

National Orientation Agency (NOA) has deepen its campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Ebonyi State. The agency said the war against the practice was yielding the desired results and that many communities in the state were abandoning it following the campaign.

The state NOA Director, Dr. Emma Abah, stated this at Nhalagu in Ishielu Local Government Area during a one-day training on ‘End FGM’ organised by the agency with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Abah implored men as heads of families and youths to rise against FGM and protect their families from violence and other emerging challenges against women and girls in their localities. The director described culture as one of the challenges facing the war against FGM in rural communities and urged the people to discard the culture which, according to him, are inimical to their survival.

Like this: Like Loading...