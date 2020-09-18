News

NOA intensifies war against genital mutilation in Ebonyi

National Orientation Agency, Ebonyi State, has intensified campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state with a view to ending the age-long phenomenon. The Agency said the war against the practice was yielding desired results as many communities in the state were abandoning it following the campaign. Director of the Agency in the state, Dr. Emma Abah stated this in Nhalagu, Ishielu local government area of the state during a one-day training to ‘End FGM’ organized by the agency with support from UNICEF.

He, however, implored men as head of families and the youths to rise up against FGM and protect their families from violence and other emerging challenges against women and girls in their localities. He described culture as one of the challenges facing the war against in rural communities and urged the people to discard the culture which were inimical to their survival.

He said: “If there is any culture you don’t like in the community, don’t force them, educate them, sensitize them, plead with them with time they will accept the change. “We are winning the campaign, it took time to campaign against killing of twins but today the war has been worn and I believe we will win the campaign against FGM. “FGM abandonment in Ebonyi State started around 2012 and in 2014 we did mapping the whole of Ebonyi. We started in seven LGAs. The aim of the campaign is to end FGM which is a form of violence against women and child, it is inhumane, it is archaic it is also against the right of women and more importantly it has neither health nor social benefit.

“Any cultural practice that is not beneficial to the people of Ebonyi, we always campaign against it because it undermines Ebonyi as a backward state which we use to be known for that is why we embarked on it. “Since the campaign started many people have joined–the political class and non-political class, community volunteers, faith base organizations, CAN, CSOs and the media. Media have given us a wonderful support which helped us to strengthen our information everywhere.

“The goal of the coalition is public declaration by communities. That community declaration is affirmation and making known to the whole world that they have abandoned FGM and whoever goes back to it will face both the sanction of the community and the law Prohibiting Violence Against people (VAP).”

