NOA sensitises Lagos residents on drugs, violent crimes

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Lagos State has launched a campaign to sensitise youths against drug addiction, political thuggery and other forms of violent extremism. Speaking at the occasion, Lagos State Director of NOA, Mr Waheed Ishola, urged parents to wake up to their responsibilities of instilling good morals in their children.

The NOA boss also urged the youth to eschew the use of drugs to reduce the level of criminality in the society. “The use of drugs by our youths is on the increase and has become alarming; it is drugs that predisposes them to commit crime such as kidnapping, banditry, robbery which has now become an order of the day,” he said. He said the campaign was launched in Mushin because the area was noted for illicit drugs, political thuggery and other social vices. In his goodwill message, Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Emmanuel Bamgboye, said criminal incidence was rampant in Mushin because of the population density and volatile nature of the area .

“We are sure that Mushin will be better at the end of this programme and the forthcoming election will be seamless,” he said. In her lecture, Mrs Titilope Ogunluyi, Assistant State Commander for Drug Demand Reduction at National Drug , Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos, charged parents to give their children good home training . Ogunluyi said though training of a child is a collective responsibility, women had a vital role to play in training the child to boost their self esteem and shape the society.

