NOA sensitises residents to ills of rape, drug abuse

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Edo State Office, on Friday sensitised the public to the need to shun rape, drug abuse and other social vices. The forum was tagged:“ Communicating Government Policies on Freedom of Information Act, Rape and Gender Violence, and National Action Against Drugs Abuse, Trafficking and other Social Vices”.

The Edo State Director of NOA , Mrs Grace Eseka, described the event as “apt” judging by the fact that there was increase in social vices, which had taken the centre stage in the country’s national discourse. Eseka said the need to talk, sensitise and proffer solutions to social vices could not be over emphasised considering the effect on the entire society.

“We hear of social vices and their consequences in our country in general and state in particular, bringing in untold hardship to the people. “This is avoidable, we must work to ensure that tragedies such as rape, gender based violence, drug abuse do not happen in our domain,” Eseka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that series of lectures were presented on “Understanding the Freedom of Information Act”, “Curbing the Increasing Wave of Rape and Gender Violence and The National Action Against Drug Abuse, Trafficking and Other Social Vices.

