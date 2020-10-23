News

NOA sues for restraint over #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) Abia State, has appealed to the #ENDSARS protesters to exercise restraint while pressing home their demands in order not to give hoodlums the opportunity to destroy lives and property of Nigerians.

 

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Director, Dr. Ngozi Okechukwu and made available to the New Telegraph in Umuahia, the Agency noted the “resilience of our youths who have shown admirable courage and commitment in standing up during this critical#ENDSARS protest against police brutality.”

 

It reads: “However, in order to ensure sustainable peace we must eschew violence and embrace dialogue with the government for peaceful resolution and prevention of further loss of lives and destruction, lootingof publicand private property.

“Now is the time to address the endemic leadership problems and legitimate demands of our youths. Let us protect individual lives and rights, let us protect our Infrastructures. Let us do the right thing and build a nation where peace and justice reign.”

