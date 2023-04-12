Nobody can stop Tinubu’s presidency – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has declared that no power or force in the country can stop Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency. While urging that extreme politics should be de-emphasized in the country for a better Nigeria, Umahi asked Nigerians to accept the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election as an act of God.

Addressing journalists in his office at Centenary City, New Government House, Abakaliki, Umahi said he had predicted Tinubu’s victory and thanked God that his prediction came to pass.

“When I was telling people that Tinubu would win, they didn’t believe me. Every rally I went to, I kept saying that Tinubu will win because God speaks to me directly. So, we are grateful and I am very thankful to God.

“There is no power or force that will remove Tinubu from being President because at the time, God would have stopped him, God allowed him. Because God allowed him, no man could stop him. And this extreme politics should be de- emphasized in Nigeria so that we can begin to build a better Nigeria,” the governor stated.