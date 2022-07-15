Politics

Nobody is Islamising Nigeria, Aganaba insists

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Prince Preye Aganaba, has expressed disappointment over inflammatory and extreme views expressed by a former Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Babachir Lawal on the same faith presidential ticket of the party.

Speaking to journalists on Friday in Yenagoa, Aganaba, a Christian, said it was unimaginable that Lawal, who should have known better, toed the path of the opposition political leaders, who whipped similar religious sentiments against his brother, President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

He said: “This is the same Lawal, who as SGF, couldn’t balance political appointments between contending political groups within the APC and geopolitical zones that led to a lot of backlash on the President.

“The fact is that nobody can Islamise Nigeria. The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has built a track record of tolerance, inclusiveness and liberalism.

“In Tinubu’s years as a politician, he has never expressed extreme religious views on any issue. His running mate and former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has proved himself over the years as a fine gentleman, who as a governor of Borno, ran an all-inclusive government that accommodated all religions, a fact that had been attested to by the christian community in that state”.

The former governorship aspirant said Tinubu’s choice of Shettima remained a masterstroke, that had further created confusion in the camp of the opposition especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Kinsmen move to recall Okorocha from Senate

Posted on Author Reporter

…as 12 Council Chairmen, traditional rulers endorse action   Steve Uzoechi, Owerri   These are obviously not the best of times for the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is presently fighting the political battle of his life in his home state. Okorocha’s kinsmen, under the platform of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly […]
Politics

Ogun APC: One party, parallel congresses

Posted on Author OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN

OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN writes on the intrigues, plots and politicking that trailed the September 4 local government congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State The battle for the soul of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ogun State is getting more fierce, following the drama that played out during the recently concluded […]
Politics

Edo guber: Parties in last minutes effort to beat INEC deadline

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The 15 political parties fielding candidates in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, on Monday, struggled to meet the 6pm Monday deadline for the submission of the candidates.   Unlike previous elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the names and particulars of the candidates should be uploaded on its dedicated portal, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica