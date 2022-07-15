Nobody is Islamising Nigeria, Aganaba insists

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Prince Preye Aganaba, has expressed disappointment over inflammatory and extreme views expressed by a former Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Babachir Lawal on the same faith presidential ticket of the party.

Speaking to journalists on Friday in Yenagoa, Aganaba, a Christian, said it was unimaginable that Lawal, who should have known better, toed the path of the opposition political leaders, who whipped similar religious sentiments against his brother, President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

He said: “This is the same Lawal, who as SGF, couldn’t balance political appointments between contending political groups within the APC and geopolitical zones that led to a lot of backlash on the President.

“The fact is that nobody can Islamise Nigeria. The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has built a track record of tolerance, inclusiveness and liberalism.

“In Tinubu’s years as a politician, he has never expressed extreme religious views on any issue. His running mate and former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has proved himself over the years as a fine gentleman, who as a governor of Borno, ran an all-inclusive government that accommodated all religions, a fact that had been attested to by the christian community in that state”.

The former governorship aspirant said Tinubu’s choice of Shettima remained a masterstroke, that had further created confusion in the camp of the opposition especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

