Sports

NOC approves Dec 15 for Elective Congress in Jalingo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Nigeria Olympic Committee has approved December 15 for its elective congress in Jalingo, Taraba State. The congress will oversee the election of a new board. This was part of the resolution of the Committee after its meeting in Abuja yesterday, where the new Board of Trustees was inaugurated at the Liaison Office. All delegates are expected to arrive Jalingo on December 14th while departure is slated for the next day. The President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, urged the newly inaugurated members to act in a such manner that will assist the NOC in achieving its set goals and objectives.

Gumel added that the NOC had put in place the process of appointing the Trustees but due to a knotty issue that has now been resolved with the Corporate Affairs Commission before final approval was granted. Gumel urged the Trustees to comply with NOC’s relevant laws, rules and regulation in force in the country as well as the Olympic charter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF’s insensitivity on interim coaches, players

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI

Football is the number one sport in the country over the years and at a time like this when the Africa Cup of Nations is around the corner, football is always on the front burner. So many issues are on the Eagles now for discussion but it is important to look at the effects of […]
Sports

Relieved Djokovic resumes quest to boost Grand Slam tally at French Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic was ready to skip Grand Slams rather than take a Covid-19 vaccine following the Australian Open fiasco, but the world number one has been building up steam in a stop-start season to peak in time for his French Open title defence. The 20-times Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his Australian […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Canada win women’s football gold

Posted on Author Reporter

  After winning successive bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Canada have taken gold in the women’s football at Tokyo 2020. After a pretty terrible shootout with seven spot-kicks missed or saved, Canada win the shootout 3-2 on sudden death. Sweden take the silver for the second successive Olympic Games.   TRY IT […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica