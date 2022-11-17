NOC approves Dec 15 for Elective Congress in Jalingo

The Nigeria Olympic Committee has approved December 15 for its elective congress in Jalingo, Taraba State. The congress will oversee the election of a new board. This was part of the resolution of the Committee after its meeting in Abuja yesterday, where the new Board of Trustees was inaugurated at the Liaison Office. All delegates are expected to arrive Jalingo on December 14th while departure is slated for the next day. The President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, urged the newly inaugurated members to act in a such manner that will assist the NOC in achieving its set goals and objectives.

Gumel added that the NOC had put in place the process of appointing the Trustees but due to a knotty issue that has now been resolved with the Corporate Affairs Commission before final approval was granted. Gumel urged the Trustees to comply with NOC’s relevant laws, rules and regulation in force in the country as well as the Olympic charter.

