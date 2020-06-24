Sports

NOC celebrates 2020 Olympics Day

The Nigeria Olympic Committee joined other National Olympic Committees across the globe to take part in the 2020 Olympic Day celebration. The first Olympic Day was celebrated on 23rd June, 1948 with the aim of promoting the Olympic Movement and it has become a yearly event ever since.

All NOCs joined a digital Olympic Day celebration to deploy sports through the main pillars which are move, learn and discover and in view of this, the Nigeria Olympic Committee marked this years with few Olympians and NOC employees in order to spread the noble ideals of Olympism bearing in mind the challenge of the Covid 19 pandemic. The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr Habu Gumel said the NOC is quite aware of the various guidelines put in place by the Federal Government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore organized a virtual Olympic Day celebration. “We are only limiting today’s celebration to aerobic exercise and walking which is taking place at the front of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Secretariat. We hereby encourage the general public to stay active, stay strong, stay safe and obey all the Covid 19 regulations even in the midst of our celebration”, Gumel concluded.

