NOC election hold today in Jalingo

The elections into the executive board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) take place today in Jalingo, Taraba State ,as 42 delegates are expected to determine the fates of aspirants into respective positions. Those vying for the office of the President iare the incubent Engineer Habu Gumel of Volleyball Federation, Engineer Sani Ndanusa of Tennis Federation and Hon. Ibrahim Gusau from Athletics Federation.

Chief Solomon Ogba of Bobsled & Skeleton and Barrister Francis Orbih, Badminton made the nominations list for the office of 1st vice President, while Engineer Ishaku Tikon of Table Tennis Federation picked the 2nd Vice President form. Meanwhile, Hon Daniel B. Igali of Wrestling Federation, Comm. Bamidele O. Ayoade, Shooting Federation, Mr Olumide Oyedeji, the Athletes Representative and Mrs Maria Wophill of Athletics Federation picked the nomination forms for 3rd Vice President while for the 4th Vice President, Mrs Hauwa-Kulu Akinyemi of Table Tennis, Air Commodore Rahinatu Garba of Shooting, Mrs Olabisi Joseph of School Sports Federation, Mrs Rosaline Collins Okah of Athletics Federation and Ms Nneka Ikem of Curling Federation beat the deadline to submit their nomination forms.

Also, Mr Tunde Popoola of Hockey Federation, Chief Jonathan Nnaji of Taekwondo, Dr (Mrs) Esther Toyin Aluko, Handball and Mr Samuel Adeyinka of Nigeria Fencing submitted for Secretary General while from Archery Federation, Mr Abdullahi Mohammed put in papers for Deputy Secretary General. Hon Bappa Aliyu of Modern Pentathlon and Engineer Musa Kida of Basketball and Mr Sunday Adeleye of Athletics submitted their nomination forms for Treasurer while for the Public Relations Officer, Mr Oluphemmy Adetula of Fencing Federation, Mr Tony Obiora Nezianya of Triathlon and Mr Patrick Ibeh submitted their nomination forms.

