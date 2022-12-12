Sports

NOC Elections: Gumel promises speedy reforms to boost operations

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr Habu Gumel, has promised that that the body will undergo speedy reforms if re-elected for another term.

 

Gumel at the weekend stated that there would be changes to make the NOC more vibrant and alive to the yearnings of the Nigerian stakeholders in sports. He noted that there would be a review of the constitution just as there would be more inclusiveness through the 10 commissions of the body.

“It is not an easy process but we just have to do it so that more people will join to strengthen the entire system. There will be a review of the constitution and this will also be evaluated by the board after which we will also take it all to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for approval.

 

“Each of the commissions have members in different areas like technical, education, etc. but we want to boost them for better operations,’’ Gumel said. On the forthcoming December 15 elections of the NOC slated for Jalingo, Taraba State, Gumel expressed optimism of getting the nod again just as he spoke on the wide spread insinuation that he has lost his voting rights in the IOC.

 

“People are saying that I’m an ordinary member of Nigeria and I can’t vote. It is not true. There is no seat for other countries, there’s nothing like that. It’s not like United Nation or African Union. Note that people are elected in their country. “I’m a member in my own country, it’s the same here. It’s not a right, they have the right to choose from any country.

 

We have 54 countries but we have only 15 IOC members, you can see the ratio. It’s not automatic, it’s not a right. I am the one lobbying now to get additional members because some countries in Europe have two. I’m lobbying through my connections,” Gumel added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

SWAN Cup: New Telegraph wins scrabble silver

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

New Telegraph’s Charles Ogundiya on Wednesday emerged runners up of the scrabble competition at the ongoing Sports Writers Associations, Lagos State Chapter’s Week after losing in the final to the defending champion, Niyi Oyeleke of SuperSports. The game organised with the full presence of the Lagos State Scrabble Association saw Ogundiya taking the game to […]
Sports

Willian confirms Chelsea exit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Brazil winger Willian has confirmed he has left Chelsea after seven years at the club. Willian, 32, missed Chelsea’s Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich on Saturday with an ankle injury and is now out of contract. BBC Sport reported last week that Arsenal were closing in on a deal for the midfielder.   “The […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: AFA Sports celebrates Nigerian athletes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The management of AFA Sports is celebrating the Nigerian spirit as shown with Nigerian athletes at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The wholly Nigerian brand served as the apparel partner to the Nigerian contingent.. The Chief Executive Officer of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue said as a former national athlete he could identify with the aspiration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica