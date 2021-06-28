NOC, Ministry to unveil Nigeria’s team for Tokyo Olympics today

We’ll make the country proud, Dare assures

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games is barely three weeks away and the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports will unveil the final list of the country’s representatives sportby- sport today in Abuja.

This will be done at the package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium during a Tokyo Olympic Games meeting being staged by the Ministry of Sports led by Sunday Dare.

The first session which holds between 10am and 2pm is tagged a technical session with a remark from the permanent secretary of the ministry.

Also in the first session, there will be an update report on the games by the Nigeria Olympic Committee on sport by sport basis. That is the sports disciplines Nigeria will be competing for at the prestigious games

The Tokyo Olympics update will also include the revelation of names and number of athletics traveling for the event, the venue of pregames camp and the departure date for the camping.

There will also be a segment tagged COVID-19 playbook during which all the conditions agreed upon by the International Olympics Committee and the Local organisers in Tokyo will be stated.

The Plenary Session slated to take place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm will have the Minister, Sunday Dare, addressing the participants on various levels of preparations and future plans for the games.

There will also be further update on the forthcoming games and another look at the COVID-19 guidelines for the Tokyo games.

“We are already in Olympics mood and we have to look at every detail and ensure we are ready to conform with what the organisers and the world agreed upon for the games.

We are going with so much confidence and determination to make Nigeria proud at the games,” Dare said in an excl u s ive chat

Like this: Like Loading...