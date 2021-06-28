Sports

NOC, Ministry to unveil Nigeria’s team for Tokyo Olympics today

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

We’ll make the country proud, Dare assures

 

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games is barely three weeks away and the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports will unveil the final list of the country’s representatives sportby- sport today in Abuja.

 

This will be done at the package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium during a Tokyo Olympic Games meeting being staged by the Ministry of Sports led by Sunday Dare.

 

The first session which holds between 10am and 2pm is tagged a technical session with a remark from the permanent secretary of the ministry.

 

Also in the first session, there will be an update report on the games by the Nigeria Olympic Committee on sport by sport basis. That is the sports disciplines Nigeria will be competing for at the prestigious games

 

The Tokyo Olympics update will also include the revelation of names and number of athletics traveling for the event, the venue of pregames camp and the departure date for the camping.

 

There will also be a segment tagged COVID-19 playbook during which all the conditions agreed upon by the International Olympics Committee and the Local organisers in Tokyo will be stated.

 

The Plenary Session slated to take place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm will have the Minister, Sunday Dare, addressing the participants on various levels of preparations and future plans for the games.

 

There will also be further update on the forthcoming games and another look at the COVID-19 guidelines for the Tokyo games.

“We are already in Olympics mood and we have to look at every detail and ensure we are ready to conform with what the organisers and the world agreed upon for the games.

 

We are going with so much confidence and determination to make Nigeria proud at the games,” Dare said in an excl u s ive chat

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Kwara Utd to consolidate on league table

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kwara United on Sunday will be targeting the maximum three points when they welcome Heartland of Owerri to Ilorin in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 15 scheduled for various centres across the country. The Afonja Warriors have surprised everyone after their performance this new campaign leading the table with 26 points from […]
Sports

Golf: Australian great, Norman, in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalised in the United States showing COVID-19 symptoms. Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus but on Friday he posted a picture on social media of him wearing a mask and lying […]
Sports

England defender reveals racist treatment in everyday life

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  England defender Danny Rose has opened up about his experiences of racism in everyday life, revealing he was stopped by police in Doncaster last week. Rose, who has been subjected to racist abuse while playing for his country, said he is often stopped by police and also suffers issues when travelling on public transport, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica