NOC mourns Akintunde Badare

The executive board and members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee led by its President, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel commiserate with Pa Akintunde Olayinka Badare (JP) family on the demise of the NOC former Treasurer. Engineer Gumel said that its painful we lost Pa Badare who was a pillar in Nigeria sports. “His wealth of experience on the job will have been there to tap from but Almighty Allah loved him most and has called him home. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings while alive and grant him Aljanah Firdaos as his final place of abode – Ameen”. On behalf of the Patrons, members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we commiserate with the Nigerian Triathlon Union, the Nigerian Cycling Federation and his immediate family on the irreparable loss.
