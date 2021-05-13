Sports

NOC mourns Akintunde Badare

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The executive board and members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee led by its President, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel commiserate with Pa Akintunde Olayinka Badare (JP) family on the demise of the NOC former Treasurer. Engineer Gumel said that its painful we lost Pa Badare who was a pillar in Nigeria sports. “His wealth of experience on the job will have been there to tap from but Almighty Allah loved him most and has called him home. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings while alive and grant him Aljanah Firdaos as his final place of abode – Ameen”. On behalf of the Patrons, members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we commiserate with the Nigerian Triathlon Union, the Nigerian Cycling Federation and his immediate family on the irreparable loss.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Olympics: Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully next year, even allowing spectators to attend, as the world grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. Bach’s two-day visit to Tokyo is likely to bolster Japan’s efforts to stage the Olympics, but will […]
Sports

Chelsea close academy after 20 positive COVID-19 test results

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chelsea have closed their academy building and instructed players and coaches to stay at home for a week after an outbreak of 20 cases hit the club. Frank Lampard’s firstteam squad and Emma Hayes’ women’s side will be unaffected due to separate bubbles being implemented at Cobham.   However, the Premier League is now in […]
Sports

EPL: Bamford’s late header seals Leeds win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Patrick Bamford’s late header earned Leeds United a hard-fought victory over Sheffield United, who are still searching for their first points of the season. After both goalkeepers excelled, it looked as though a first Premier League derby between the two Yorkshire sides in 26 years was heading for a goalless draw, reports the BBC. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica