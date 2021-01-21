NOC mourns Bala Ka’oje

The Nigeria Olympic Committee is still in shock with the news of the demise of the former Minister and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje. In a statement on Wednesday, Habu Gumel, President, Nigeria Olympic Committee said, the demise of the former Sports Minister is shocking and unbelievable.

“Hon Bala Bawa Ka’oje was a good man, very gentle, resourceful and always willing to give a ready made solution to all problems while in office and thereafter,” Gumel said. “This is not the time to lose such an industrious son of our nation but who are we to query God? Hon Bala Bawa Ka’oje will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we commiserate with the Federal Government of Nigeria, Kebbi State Government, his immediate family and the sporting community on this sad and irreparable loss.” Hon Ka’oje, a master’s degree holder in structural engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was born 60 years ago in Kebbi State. He has since been buried in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

