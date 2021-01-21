Sports

NOC mourns Bala Ka’oje

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Olympic Committee is still in shock with the news of the demise of the former Minister and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje. In a statement on Wednesday, Habu Gumel, President, Nigeria Olympic Committee said, the demise of the former Sports Minister is shocking and unbelievable.

“Hon Bala Bawa Ka’oje was a good man, very gentle, resourceful and always willing to give a ready made solution to all problems while in office and thereafter,” Gumel said. “This is not the time to lose such an industrious son of our nation but who are we to query God? Hon Bala Bawa Ka’oje will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we commiserate with the Federal Government of Nigeria, Kebbi State Government, his immediate family and the sporting community on this sad and irreparable loss.” Hon Ka’oje, a master’s degree holder in structural engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was born 60 years ago in Kebbi State. He has since been buried in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Boxing: ‘Iron Mike’ makes ring comeback Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter

*To face Roy Jones Jr Mike Tyson is set to make his comeback against Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout. The boxing veterans, who have a combined age of 105, will lock horns in California on September 12. TMZ confirmed: “‘Iron Mike’ will take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in an […]
Sports

FA Cup: Sterling seals Man City semi-final spot

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Chelsea, Arsenal Holders Manchester City will face Arsenal in a strong FA Cup semi-final line-up after showing class and patience to beat Newcastle at an eerily quiet St James’ Park. Shorn of a fervent home support, Newcastle struggled in the first half against their opponents who are aiming to complete a cup treble […]
Sports

EPL: Giroud’s winner strengthens Chelsea’s Champions League bid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea put themselves in the driving seat to secure a Champions League spot with an unspectacular victory over relegated Norwich at Stamford Bridge. Striker Olivier Giroud guided a header past Tim Krul on the stroke of half-time after Christian Pulisic created space for the cross on the right, reports the BBC. The Chelsea pair […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica