NOC re-elects Gumel president

…Ogba wins as Popoola, Nezianya return  

The incumbent President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, (NOC) Habul Gumel, was yesterday in Jalingo re-elected after defeating former president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Sani Ndanusa. Gumel won the election with two votes, securing the victory with 21 votes against 19 votes secured by Ndanusa.

The victory secured Gumel his fifth term as the president of the NOC and he will be working with some new faces alongside old foes. Former president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and the incumbent 1st Vice President, Solomon Ogba, also returned after defeating Badminton Federation president, Francis Orbih, 23 votes to 17 votes.

It was also a return for Tunde Popoola as the Secretary General of the NOC as he pipped others to the position. Tony Nezianya also defeated Phemmy Adetula, the incumbent PRO as the former NAN Editor becomes the new spokesman of the committee.

The president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, was elected as the treasurer, with another basketball family, Olumide Oyedeji, winning the 3rd VP position, beating heavyweights like Bayelsa State’s commissioner for sports, Daniel Igali. Bisi Joseph of the Nigeria School Sports Federation was voted in as the new 4th VP

 

