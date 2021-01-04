Sports

NOC ready for the Olympics –Gumel

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel Ahmed, wishes all stakeholders and the corporate world a resounding happy New year. Gumel in his New Year message to his immediate constituency and the corporate world, thanked all and sundry for their support for the success recorded so far in the sporting events.

He however charged the athletes and officials that have qualified and those seeking qualifications to see this as a call to serve their fatherland. The International Olympic Committee member expressed his happiness for the listening ears of our grand Patron and President Muhammadu Buhari, who is building a good future for the youths. Furthermore, Engr Habu Gumel is appreciative of the support and collaborative effort of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to take sports to its desired height.

“We commend him on his Adopt-an-Athlete initiative where training funds were provided for both home and foreign-based athletes to add to what the International Olympic Committee and Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa gave out initially,” he said. “The renovation works at the National Stadia in Abuja and Lagos will be a boost for our athletes when it’s ready for use.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Tantalising ties await fans at Anfield, Etihad

Posted on Author Courtesy: The Associated Press Tunde Sulaiman

The first two weeks of the new Premier League season has already thrown up a lot of goals and a number of upsets and over the next 48 hours the trend is expected to continue with a number of intriguing fixtures on the card. However, the undoubted standout fixture of Match Day 3 comes up […]
Sports

UEFA League: Leipzig shock Atletico to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  RB Leipzig will play Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals after Tyler Adams’ late deflected winner knocked out Atletico Madrid. Dani Olmo put the German side ahead with a close-range header but substitute Joao Felix levelled from the penalty spot for Atletico before Adams grabbed the winner for Leipzig with two minutes remaining, […]
Sports

EPL: Fernandes double as Man United beat Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

Bruno Fernandes’ double eased the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United got back to winning ways at Everton. Following their calamitous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek and a loss to Arsenal last Sunday, it looked like the visitors were heading for more negative headlines when Everton took the lead after 19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica