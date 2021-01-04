NOC ready for the Olympics –Gumel

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel Ahmed, wishes all stakeholders and the corporate world a resounding happy New year. Gumel in his New Year message to his immediate constituency and the corporate world, thanked all and sundry for their support for the success recorded so far in the sporting events.

He however charged the athletes and officials that have qualified and those seeking qualifications to see this as a call to serve their fatherland. The International Olympic Committee member expressed his happiness for the listening ears of our grand Patron and President Muhammadu Buhari, who is building a good future for the youths. Furthermore, Engr Habu Gumel is appreciative of the support and collaborative effort of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to take sports to its desired height.

“We commend him on his Adopt-an-Athlete initiative where training funds were provided for both home and foreign-based athletes to add to what the International Olympic Committee and Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa gave out initially,” he said. “The renovation works at the National Stadia in Abuja and Lagos will be a boost for our athletes when it’s ready for use.”

Like this: Like Loading...