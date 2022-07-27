NOC salutes Amusan’s sweet gold medal, incredible world record

Nigeria Olympic Committee, (NOC), has congratulated Team Nigeria’s heroine after their spectacular success at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, on Sunday.

Tobi Amusan caused a stir after smashing a world record in the Women’s 100-meter hurdles in the semi-finals at the World Championships.

Amusan came in with a record time of 12.12 seconds, beating Kendra Harrison’s 2016 record of 12.20 by 0.8 of a second. She went on to bag gold in the final, though her initial finishing time of 12.06 was ruled out due to strong wind speeds.

An overjoyed Secretary General of the NOC, Banji Oladapo pointed out that Amusan was part of athletes that received IOC scholarships from 2017 to 2021 and she is currently on IOC scholarship from 2021 to 2024.

”The target is to win Gold in Paris 2024. NOC is happy that she has shot herself and Nigeria into reckoning” as she described her as an inspiration to everyone at home”.

