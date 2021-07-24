Sports

NOC Secretary General in isolation centre in Tokyo

The Secretary General of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Olabanji Oladapo is still in the Isolation Centre in Tokyo, BSNSports. com.ng can reports. The Secretary who tested positive to Coronavirus in Japan is still undergoing treatment and will join the Nigeria contingents after recovering. There were speculations in the identity of the Nigerian who contracted the virus when the news broke early this week. The identity however has been disclosed by a reliable source close to Team Nigeria in Tokyo. This after many mistakenly believed it was the President of NOC, Engineer Habu Gumel who contracted the virus. Gumel had on Wednesday dismissed the rumour stating that he is Covid-19 negative.

