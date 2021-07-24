NOC Secretary General in isolation centre in Tokyo

The Secretary General of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Olabanji Oladapo is still in the Isolation Centre in Tokyo, BSNSports. com.ng can reports. The Secretary who tested positive to Coronavirus in Japan is still undergoing treatment and will join the Nigeria contingents after recovering. There were speculations in the identity of the Nigerian who contracted the virus when the news broke early this week. The identity however has been disclosed by a reliable source close to Team Nigeria in Tokyo. This after many mistakenly believed it was the President of NOC, Engineer Habu Gumel who contracted the virus. Gumel had on Wednesday dismissed the rumour stating that he is Covid-19 negative.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Tokyo 2020 chief does not rule out cancelling Games
The head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee has not ruled out a cancellation of the Olympic Games. Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold “discussions” if necessary. More than 70 people associated with the Games have tested positive ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, reports the BBC. His […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Torres’ treble helps Spain humble Germany in Nations League
Manchester City winger Ferran Torres scored his first career hat-trick as Spain inflicted Germany’s heaviest competitive defeat and joined France in the four-team Nations League finals. In a repeat of the Euro 2008 final, former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata headed in Spain’s first goal, before Torres volleyed home emphatically. Rodri made it three with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osimhen scores hat-trick on Napoli debut
Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick on his first appearance in a Napoli shirt as the Partenopei recorded an 11-0 friendly win over L’Aquila on Friday. Napoli officially began their pre-season preparations with a mini-tournament against Castel di Sangro, who were outclassed. In the second game, manager Gennaro Gattuso deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)