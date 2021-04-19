Sports

NOC to hold 2-day training for journalists

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has concluded plans to hold a 2-day training for sports journalists across the country.

 

The training will hold between April 27 and 28, 2021 and will cover courses on print, radio and TV, production and multimedia. Speaking ahead of the training President of the NOC, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, described the training as timely, noting that it is needed ahead of the Olympics, later in the year.

 

 

“With few months to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, it is imperative to train the local media in the latest strategies in reporting a multi-sports event like the Olympics,” he said.

“Covid-19 has changed how sports will be organised and reported for both athletes and the media. The training will provide insight into how sports journalists can navigate the restrictions to keep the excitement on the sport while providing solutions.”

 

Three experienced media practitioners have been selected to take the participants through the latest trends in the industry. Veteran sports broadcaster and author Deji Omotoyinbo will lead that cast that includes experienced producer, Tola Badekale and multimedia journalist, Enitan Obadina

