NOC to stage virtual AGM Dec.17

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) will stage its Annual General Meeting (AGM) December 17, 2020 via the online videoconferencing platform, zoom.

 

According to the Secretary General of the NOC, Olabanji Oladapo, the 2020 AGM will be via zoom because of the prevailing condition of this season which requires special attention, care and social distancing.

 

“Though it’s painful that we cannot come together as one big family this year, it’s good to adhere strictly to the laid down rules and regulations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and stay alive hale and healthy,” Oladapo said.

 

The President of the NOC, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, has also expressed his happiness for the re-election of Babatunde Fatayi – Williams as Vice President, African Swimming Confederation (CANA).

 

Gumel congratulating Babatunde Fatayi – Williams on his mandate said, it’s a thing of joy to see my former 2nd Vice President being re-elected by the General Assembly of the African Swimming Confederation (CANA) to serve his 2nd term.

 

This simply means, “one good term deserves another” and this will be a clarion call to all stakeholders to seek office on the continental body and be relevant in the scheme of things thereby propelling our sports to the next level.

