NOI poll: We’ll continue to remain focused – Obi’s media office

The Media Office of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign said it welcomed the NOI poll result that rated its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi above other contestants in next year’s election, but said it would remain focus. The LP candidate in the opinion poll by ANAP, a frontline international body, had an eight point lead ahead the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Obi-Datti media office said the result of the poll was; “an energiser” for the party to do more work ahead of 2023 elections.

“For us in Obidient family, our primary task is to take back Nigeria and rebuild it. “To achieve this herculean mission every observations either in the form of surveys or public criticisms about our efforts are a welcome development as such views provide us with further knowledge of our weaknesses and strengths.

“Obidient Movement remains devoid of religious, tribal and geographical inhibitions but with the report some lessons have been picked on some vital areas for more efforts,” it added. According to the statement, the goal of the LP candidate, Obi, is to; ‘take back Nigeria’, which it believed could be achieved “if we still desire a strong country.” It called on Nigerians to join the movement, adding that “all efforts therefore must be to bring all progressive minds onboard.

