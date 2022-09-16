News

NOI Poll: We’ll continue to remain focused – Obi’s media office

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The media office of the Labour Party presidential campaign said it welcomed the NOI poll result that rated its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, above other contestants in next year’s election, but said it would remain focused.

The LP candidate, in the opinion poll by ANAP, a front line international body, had an eight point lead ahead the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Obi-Datti media office said the result of the poll was “an energiser” for the party to do more work ahead of 2023 elections.

“For us in the Obidient family, our primary task is to take back Nigeria and rebuild it.

“To achieve this herculean mission every observation either in the form of surveys or public criticisms about our efforts are a welcome development as such views provide us with further knowledge of our weaknesses and strengths.

“The Obidient Movement remains devoid of religious, tribal and geographical inhibitions but with the report some lessons have been picked on some vital areas for more efforts,” it added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: PDP appoints 3 govs, 10 ex-govs into zoning c’ttee

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his Enugu and Taraba State counterparts, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Darius Ishaku, respectively, are among the 37-member committee to decide the zoning formula of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections. The committee, which also comprised 10 former governors of the party, will be saddled with […]
News

No going back on electronic transmission of votes -INEC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the results of the 2023 general elections would be transmitted electronically. Speaking in Abuja on Thursday when he hosted a delegation of Media Trust Group (owners of Daily Trust newspapers and Trust TV) on election debate, the INEC boss […]
News

Gridlock: Excitement as Sanwo-Olu commissions roads, Reinforcement Bridge

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

    As part of the moves to tackle the perennial gridlock along Lagos–Badagry Expressway, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babàjide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend commissioned Ariyo, Ira-Muwo-Tedi-Abule Oshun road alignment and reinforced concrete bridge in Ojo Local Government Area of the state.     The governor also hinted that construction works have commenced at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica