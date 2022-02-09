Noise pollution: Lagos bans microphones, amplifiers at motor parks

The Lagos State Government yesterday banned the use of amplifiers, microphones at parks, saying residents have the right to a noiseless environment.

Speaking at a joint press briefing organised by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and Ministry of Transportation, Permanent Secretary, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, said noise pollution is the most prevalent of the complaints received annually, accounting for 75 per cent of total complaints.

He said the complaints are mostly anthropogenic, and not limited to transport, religious, commercial, industrial, entertainment, and power generating, amongst others sources.

He added that the menace was causing stress with severe health implications, while those with long term exposure would be suffering from hearing loss that is detrimental to human health.

