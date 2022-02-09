News

Noise pollution: Lagos bans microphones, amplifiers at motor parks

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Noise pollution: Lagos bans microphones, amplifiers at motor parks

The Lagos State Government yesterday banned the use of amplifiers, microphones at parks, saying residents have the right to a noiseless environment.

 

Speaking at a joint press briefing organised by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment through the Lagos State  Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and Ministry of Transportation, Permanent Secretary, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, said noise pollution is the most prevalent of the complaints received annually, accounting for 75 per cent of total complaints.

 

He said the complaints are mostly anthropogenic, and not limited to transport, religious, commercial, industrial, entertainment, and power generating, amongst others sources.

 

He added that the menace was causing stress with severe health implications, while those with long term exposure would be suffering from hearing loss that is detrimental to human health.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

MultiChoice unveils Abeg as headline sponsor for Big Brother Naija Season 6

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

  MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled indigenous mobile app, Abeg, as the headline sponsor for the 6th season of its popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.     Launched in September 2020, Abeg is a peer-to-peer social payment platform that allows users to send, request and receive money quickly, seamlessly pay for goods and services, […]
News

IWA to S’ East govs: Sign anti-open grazing bill into law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…pushes for structured state policing   The Igbo World Assembly (IWA), has appealed to the South-East and all the Southern governors to sign the anti-open grazing bill into law now in their respective states.   The Chairman of the Diaspora group, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze in a virtual press conference, yesterday, noted without mincing words that […]
News Top Stories

Hushpuppi: Why IGP rejected Panel report on Abba Kyari

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Fresh facts emerged last night on why the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, allegedly rejected a report submitted by a panel setup to investigate the indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Impeccable sources in the know of the development told this newspaper […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica