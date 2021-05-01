News

Noise Pollution: Lagos may impose N1million fine on religious houses

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Indications have emerged that the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA may eventually a fine ranging between 500,000 and N1 million on religious houses, if the noise pollution continues unabated. LASEPA General Manager Dr Dolapo Fasawe, who disclosed this while speaking on the war against noise pollution during the 2021 ministerial briefing, said the agency might be forced to impose as much as N5000 and N1 million on the worship centre who refuses to comply with noise regulation.

In a related development to commemorate 2021 International Noise Awareness Day, Fasawe reiterated the state government’s determination at ensuring noiseless environment through the implementation of the relevant laws by the agency against perpetrators of noise pollution.

She charged concerned sectors to critically appraise their activities and develop noise management strategies to guide against uncoordinated activities under the guise of business interest. She described the theme of the event titled: “Protect your Hearing; Protect Your Health,” held virtually as apt, saying that there was an urgent need to address the negative impact of noise on hearing. She added that the health and quality of life of citizens promotes peaceful environment which is in tandem with the T.H.E.M.Es pillars of the state.

Our Reporters

