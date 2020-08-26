Noise pollution: Lagos seals RCCG parish, eatery, others

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) yesterday sealed houses, churches, eateries and other facilities for noise pollution and other infractions. Structures sealed included residential buildings situated at 21B, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Victoria Island; Christ

The Convener Stone (a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG) at 7, Oguntona Crescent, Gbagada Phase 1; Home Town Eatery on 7, Addo Langbasa Road, Ajah; and NAHMAN Construction Site on 7/9 Reeve Road, Ikoyi.

They were sealed for environmental violations and breaching the peace within their host communities under the guise of business activities.

The General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, warned facility owners who flagrantly flout the state environmental laws after the partial reopening of the socio-economic activities, particularly religious and hospitality sectors, to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

Fasawe stated that it was disheartening that people had become recalcitrant to the new order, thus frustrating the efforts of the state government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 by engaging in activities which endangered their lives and those of others around them. She said: “Environmental noise is inevitable and unavoidable in an urban city like Lagos.

However, effective control and enforcement exercise to ensure total voluntary compliance to stipulated laws of the state would be beneficial to all residents and business owners.

As such, whoever acts contrary to the provisions of the extant law of the state, should be ready to face the consequences so as to serve as deterrent to others.

“We barricaded a swimming poolside of a private home constantly hosting noisy pool parties without consideration for other residents. We had earlier received several complaints from the neighbours concerning the private home for organising daily pool parties at night.

It was alleged that fun-seekers trooped to the facility with a Disc Jockey in attendance to disturb the peaceful environment. This is not acceptable, bearing in mind that it is situated next to a health facility which requires total silence at all times.”

