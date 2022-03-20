Body & Soul

Nollywod actress, Rita Edochie reacts to Bianca, Obiano wife's clash

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has reacted to the clash between Ebelechukwu, wife of Willie Obiano, ex-governor of Anambra State, and Bianca Ojukwu. On Thursday, the pair had engaged in a fight during the swearing-in of Charles Soludo as governor of the state.

 

The confrontation has continued to elicit a wave of negative reactions on social media platforms. Joining the fray, Edochie, who shared a video clip of the incident on her Instagram page, described it as “disgraceful.”

 

The actress also took a swipe at an official at the event directing journalists to stop filming the fight.

 

“Shut down. Tell everybody to shut down. What a disgrace on this day in Anambra State,” she wrote. Soludo had in a statement apologised over the incident.

 

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) added that the brawl was caused by “improper communication between the two parties.”

 

“Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo hereby apologizes to all Anambra people, friends and guests, who attended his inauguration this morning as the Anambra State governor for the breach of protocol,” the statement read.

 

“The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.”

 

The actress has been vocal about issues relating to Biafra in the past few months. In November, Edochie had tackled security operatives for “hunting” Biafrans while kidnapping activities were becoming widespread on highways across the country.

 

The film star also recently claimed that some Igbo were denying links to Biafra because of what they stand to benefit currently.

 

