Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arraigned, remanded for sexually assaulting minor

A Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos Wednesday remanded popular Nollywood actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju also known as ‘Baba Ijesha’ in prison custody over charges of child molestation and rape.

The 48-year-old actor was docked on charges bordering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a 14-year-old minor, who is the foster daughter of a popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya also know as Princess.

Baba Ijesha was brought to the premises of the magistrate court around 12p.m Wednesday in a blue top while clutched to a motivational book titled: ‘How To Thrive In A Perilious Time’.

Upon arraignment, Baba Ijesha, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The defendant was charged on the offences of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

According to the Police Prosecutor, S.A Adebesin, the offences contravene Sections 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

Adebesin also informed the court that an information had been filed before the State High Court.

During the proceeding, Magistrate P. Nwaka, who noticed the ill state of the defendant and directed that a chair be given to him to sit in the dock, ordered that full medical attention should be accorded the popular actor after the arraignment.

Magistrate Nwaka, however, refused the fresh bail application filed by the defendant’s lawyer, Kayode Olabiran.

