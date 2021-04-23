Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, held for child defilement

Police in Lagos State said yesterday they had arrested a popular Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James Omiyinka (48) aka Baba Ijesha, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the comedian was accused of defiling a 14-year-old girl. Adejobi said that the defilement started when the child was seven-year-old. The illegal affair was blown open after a case of defilement was reported at Sabo Police Station on April 19, 2021 by Princess Adekola Adekanya. According to the PPRO, the matter has since been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos, for proper investigation.

He said: “Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.” Baba Ijesha has produced several movies such as “Aroka,” “Baba Masoko,” “Baba Mario,” Gelede,” Opolo,” and “Sagba di.”

