Metro & Crime

Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, held for child defilement

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Police in Lagos State said yesterday they had arrested a popular Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James Omiyinka (48) aka Baba Ijesha, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the comedian was accused of defiling a 14-year-old girl. Adejobi said that the defilement started when the child was seven-year-old. The illegal affair was blown open after a case of defilement was reported at Sabo Police Station on April 19, 2021 by Princess Adekola Adekanya. According to the PPRO, the matter has since been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos, for proper investigation.

He said: “Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.” Baba Ijesha has produced several movies such as “Aroka,” “Baba Masoko,” “Baba Mario,” Gelede,” Opolo,” and “Sagba di.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herders kill two, set Osun village ablaze

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Herdsmen have killed two, injured several others and burnt Baba Egbe village in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State. Chief Adegbaju Tajudeen, who reported the case at Ifetedo Police Station, said that Mr. Tesi Olugbode and Mrs. Kofoworola were killed by the invaders. Tajudeen said the attackers inflicted several machete cuts on the […]
Metro & Crime

Lecturer, twin brothers convicted for Internet fraud

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi On

A High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has convicted a lecturer at the state College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdullahi Opashola, and twin brothers – Taiye and Kehinde Adebayo – for impersonation and internet fraud. Opashola and the twin brothers were prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill Amotekun operative in Oyo, another in critical condition

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The rank of the operatives of the Oyo State chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), otherwise known as “Amotekun Corps” was on Tuesday decimated when some bandits killed of one of them, Sulaiman Quadri, in the Atiba Local Government Area of the State. New Telegraph learnt that the bandits, numbering about 11, invaded […]

