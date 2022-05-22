Body & Soul

Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu takes new wife

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has gotten married for the second time in three years. The movie star and his new bride, Winifred Akhuemokhan, got married traditionally on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Benin City, Edo State. The actor took to his Instagram page where he shared a pre-wedding photo and one of his new bride in the traditional Edo outfit. “#BAE22 #Grace&Love #ThePastor & #DBadBoy #BlossomChukwujekwu #Ethereal #Praise #IAM,” he captioned the photos. According to several reports, Akhuemokhan is the niece of Christ Embassy’s senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome. Chukwujekwu was married to Maureen Esisi. The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015. They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019. There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress exgirlfriend. To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed. However, Maureen, on the other hand, gave some reasons why they are no longer together.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Silver Praise out with a gospel song

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Young Togolese gospel singer based in Nigeria Silver Praise, said that he is ready to drop his new gospel song titled ‘Holy is Your Name’.   Praise, who started singing since he was 12 year old came in to the music industry fully in 2011. He said that he became a born again before going […]
Body & Soul

Celebrities whose social media pages are fashion catalogues

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

There are a few female celebrities who you just can’t help but visit their Instagram page every now and then for a fashion tip or two. You may say they showoff a lot but you cannot ignore the fact that when it comes to style, they know their onion.   With their Instagram pages, there […]
Body & Soul

Audiomack, music streaming platform unveils monetization program

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Audiomack, a music streaming and discovery platform that allows artists, labels, and distributors to share unlimited music, has continued to level the playing field for independent artists by making its direct monetization program,   The Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), available worldwide on four continents. A statement by the group said it is now open in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica