Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu takes new wife

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has gotten married for the second time in three years. The movie star and his new bride, Winifred Akhuemokhan, got married traditionally on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Benin City, Edo State. The actor took to his Instagram page where he shared a pre-wedding photo and one of his new bride in the traditional Edo outfit. “#BAE22 #Grace&Love #ThePastor & #DBadBoy #BlossomChukwujekwu #Ethereal #Praise #IAM,” he captioned the photos. According to several reports, Akhuemokhan is the niece of Christ Embassy’s senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome. Chukwujekwu was married to Maureen Esisi. The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015. They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019. There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress exgirlfriend. To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed. However, Maureen, on the other hand, gave some reasons why they are no longer together.
