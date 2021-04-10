Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor, Bruno Iwuoha, dies at 68

Veteran Nollywood actor, Bruno Iwuoha, has died at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with diabetes.
A statement signed by the Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda Coker, reads: “It is on a sad note that we announce the passing away of our elder colleague and active member of AGN Abuja, Bruno Obinna Iwuoha.
“He died in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) after a prolonged battle with diabetes.
“Bruno Iwuoha hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in Umunumo Umuanunu kindred, Imo State. He was aged 68 years, survived by his wife and six children.”
The National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, said on behalf of the entire members of the Guild, that he commiserates with the immediate family members, friends and fans.
He prayed that God would comfort them at this moment of grief and that all the souls of all faithful departed would rest in peace.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

