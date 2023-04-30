Sunday Magazine

Nollywood Actor Chigozie Atuanya Excited About Miles Star Excellence Award

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Nollywood actor and film-maker, Chigozie Atuanya is one of the few who has been in Nigerain movie seen for many years. The talented actor is excited aa he recently bagged another prestigious award for his immense contributions to the growth of Nigerian movie industry.

Atuanya, was honoured with Miles Star Excellence Award for his outstanding contribution to the Nigerian film industry (Nollywood). Miles Magazine founded in 2003 by a Nigerian Canadian, Dr. Don Ifepe focuses on gathering stars and walking with them to produce even more stars in the world by reaching out and touching souls.

The awards are in recognition of prominent individuals who has a heart of humanity, and are achieving and making impact globally. Chigozie Zeal Atuanya is a seasoned Nollywood actor, producer, model and brand influencer who started his acting career in 1998.

The handsome movie star has so far featured in many movies, both indigenous and English movies.

