Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze, recounts how he was attacked by hoodlums

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze has been recounting how he was attacked and robbed by hoodlums a few days ago. In a recent interview with BBC Igbo the movie star narrated how he was recently attacked in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. Ohameze said he initially thought the hoodlums were members of the #EndSars protest but got unlucky after introducing himself as he was stripped of his cash and valuables.

“It happened on Thursday in Uyo. The protesters, I ran into them. On recognising me, they just didn’t want to bother. They took everything away from me,” he said. “They took N650,000 from me, all my phones. Destroyed my car, slashed my hand with a machete.

I did a police report when this happened. I was on Abak Road in Uyo. I went to w o r k on a movie set of my own.” Ohameze was attacked by the hoodlums while on his way to a movie set at Uyo in Akwa Ibom State. The movie star isn’t the only one counting losses as his colleague Uche Elendu was faced with a similar mishap. Elendu’s business premises was attacked and looted by vandals during the chaos that took place after the #End- Sars protest was suspended across the country.

