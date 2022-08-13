Nollywood actor, Damian, releases’This Is How It Ends’

Edwin Usoboh

Rarely is domestic violence against men given the limelight. This silent societal menace is being highlighted in a movie produced by Nollywood actor, Stephen Damian.

This Is How It Ends is a movie whose subject matter revolves around domestic violence in marriages. The movie focuses majorly on domestic violence against men and showcases the importance of speaking up and seeking help despite societal and cultural expectations and stereotypes that forces a man to “man up” and act strong even when they are breaking down emotionally.

The movie is full of drama and intrigue.

Written by Anyanwu Sandra Adora and directed by Simon Peacemaker, the Nollywood flick features Stephen Damian, Chy Nwakama, Kalu Ikeagwu, Segun Arinze, Ben Touitou, Joseph Momodu, Jenniffer Eliogu. This Is How It Ends is powered by 926company.

Speaking on the theme of the movie, the producer, Stephen Damian said: “It’s is a subject that nobody wants to talk about. Most abused men are ashamed to speak out. In the end, we all become victims to our bad decisions.”

Stephen Damian, who has established himself as one of the promising top actors in Nollywood, added that fans should expect authenticity in the storyline of the drama including a different kind of Stephen.

Stephen Damian is notable for his roles in The Wedding Party (2016), Disguise (2018), and The Washerman (2018). Having carved a niche for himself as an actor, Stephen hopes to transcend that by producing Flicks that resonate with his fans. His latest produced movies – Tigertail, Fatty, and Sons & Passports – will hit cinemas soon.

