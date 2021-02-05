Nollywood actor Emeka Ani solicits funds after ‘major surgery’

Emeka Ani, a popular Nigerian actor, is seeking financial aid after undergoing what he described as a “major surgery” in Imo State. Although the nature of his ailment wasn’t disclosed, a video of him on a sickbed surfaced online on Wednesday.

In the footage, the Nollywood star stated that he’s undergoing treatment at one Doctor Lugard Hospital in Owerri. “Since December 7, I’ve been in this hospital for major surgery. At the end of the surgery, it expanded to a very dangerous one. I thank God I’m getting better now,” Ani said while in the company of some industry colleagues. “I am soliciting funds from my people, members, friends, well-wishers, and those that love me so much.

“The bill is too much, I cannot carry it alone. Your little contributions will go a long way. I’m still taking medication at the hospital, Doctor Lugard Hospital, No. 21 Mbiri Road, Akwakuma in Owerri, Imo state.

“That’s where I am. Some members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) have been coming to see me. “To those who contributed and those who didn’t, thanks. In no time, I shall join you and we’ll continue to shoot.” When contacted, the National Secretary of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Yakubu Abubakar, said the association plans to pay him a visit towards intensifying the medical intervention to which he is entitled. “We’re trying to do something. We’re aware of his condition and we’ll soon take action.

The Imo State chapter has visited him to assess the situation. At the national level, we’re making arrangements to see him,” Abubakar said. He added that they are looking at how they can intensify the medical intervention to ensure he gets well soon.

