Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor Emeka Ani solicits funds after ‘major surgery’

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Emeka Ani, a popular Nigerian actor, is seeking financial aid after undergoing what he described as a “major surgery” in Imo State. Although the nature of his ailment wasn’t disclosed, a video of him on a sickbed surfaced online on Wednesday.

In the footage, the Nollywood star stated that he’s undergoing treatment at one Doctor Lugard Hospital in Owerri. “Since December 7, I’ve been in this hospital for major surgery. At the end of the surgery, it expanded to a very dangerous one. I thank God I’m getting better now,” Ani said while in the company of some industry colleagues. “I am soliciting funds from my people, members, friends, well-wishers, and those that love me so much.

“The bill is too much, I cannot carry it alone. Your little contributions will go a long way. I’m still taking medication at the hospital, Doctor Lugard Hospital, No. 21 Mbiri Road, Akwakuma in Owerri, Imo state.

“That’s where I am. Some members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) have been coming to see me. “To those who contributed and those who didn’t, thanks. In no time, I shall join you and we’ll continue to shoot.” When contacted, the National Secretary of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Yakubu Abubakar, said the association plans to pay him a visit towards intensifying the medical intervention to which he is entitled. “We’re trying to do something. We’re aware of his condition and we’ll soon take action.

The Imo State chapter has visited him to assess the situation. At the national level, we’re making arrangements to see him,” Abubakar said. He added that they are looking at how they can intensify the medical intervention to ensure he gets well soon.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wande Coal hints at mental health issues, Burna Boy replies

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Over the past seven days, Nigerian superstar, Wande Coal has been on a spree on Twitter. The first tweet in that spree dropped on the eve of the New Year. He wrote, “My eyes see many things this year…” Then on Tuesday, January 5, 2020, he wrote, “Tired honestly..I’m misunderstood…I speak English, Yoruba, pidgin and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Johnny Nash, reggae singer-songwriter, dies aged 80

Posted on Author Reporter

  American reggae and pop singer-songwriter Johnny Nash, best known for the 1972 hit I Can See Clearly Now, has died aged 80, his family has said. Nash, whose health had been in decline, died at his home of natural causes on Tuesday, his son told US media. The musician began singing as a child […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBnaija 2020: Erica blasts Kiddwaya over constant sex talk

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica has given reasons for breaking up with her lover, Kiddwaya. Erica and Kiddwaya, who were seen by housemates and viewers of the reality show as having the strongest relationship in the Lockdown house, announced the end of their love chapter on Friday, Erica had complained that Kiddwaya, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica