Popular Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu is dead. It was gathered that he slumped and died on Tuesday evening.

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed his death.

“Yes, Ernest Asuzu is dead. I am trying to reach his wife to get the full details. I will get back to you.” Rollas said.

Asuzu began his acting career in the ’90s and rose to prominence after he starred in the 1997 Nollywood classic, ‘Rituals’.

He was the toast of Nollywood until his career nosedived after he came down with a stroke in 2015 and it affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years.

