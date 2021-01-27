Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Popular Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu is dead. It was gathered that he slumped and died on Tuesday evening.
The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed his death.
“Yes, Ernest Asuzu is dead. I am trying to reach his wife to get the full details. I will get back to you.” Rollas said.
Asuzu began his acting career in the ’90s and rose to prominence after he starred in the 1997 Nollywood classic, ‘Rituals’.
He was the toast of Nollywood until his career nosedived after he came down with a stroke in 2015 and it affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Luck down

Posted on Author Gbemisola Adeoti

which song do we sing to the cacophonous sound of gbedu’s larynx tapped by viral fingers of Covid? with ancient skins out of sorts dancing feet out of genre broken cords robbed of chorus broken legs blocked from rhythm we beckon the world to a feast – endless wonders of an errant era that turns […]
Arts & Entertainments

New Telenovela, The Heiress, debuts on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pay-tv platform, StarTimes has introduced new telenovela, The Heiress, to the delight of its subscribers. This is coming after the success of other telenovela series like Asintado, Blood Sisters and The General’s daughter on Novela E Plus Channel.   With several twists and turns, The Heiress, a blockbuster Filipino telenovela series, shares a theme message […]
Arts & Entertainments

Naira Marley to ladies: Make your money, avoid unnecessary sex

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has charged ladies to be financially independent to avoid “unnecessary sex.” On Wednesday, the record executive took to his social media handle to address issues pertaining to the motivation for relationships among lovers. “Girls make your own money it will save you from unnecessary sex,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica