Nollywood actor, Kamal Adebayo aka Sir Kay, is dead

Nollywood actor, Kamal Adebayo, who is also the father of comic star, Abidemi Adebayo, popularly known as Isbae U, has died.

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, announced the actor’s death on Tuesday via Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Alhaji Kamal Adebayo (Sir Kay). May Allah grant him eternal rest. RIP Sir Kay,” MC Oluomo wrote.

The cause of death of the actor, who was also known as Sir Kay, was not immediately clear.

Entertainers have taken to social media to mourn the deceased.

Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, shared the picture of a lit candle with the following words, “What a life. God… Sir Kay”.

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi, shared a picture of the deceased on Instagram with the words, “O di gba kan naa, Sir K Warrior. Wabili Kabbar. RIP senior man. I’m weak.”

At the time of filing this report, Isbae U was yet to speak on his father’s death.

In August, the skit maker gifted his father the sum of N1 million on the latter’s birthday.

