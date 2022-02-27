Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji set to launch film academy

Star actor, Lateef Adedimeji, says his film academy in Nigeria will become fully operational in June 2022. The Nollywood star broke the news in an interview on Thursday.

According to Adedimeji, the academy is aimed at grooming budding actors in the country to stardom. “I am starting soon, by the middle of this year I should be launching an academy, but it is just going to be 10 people per year, so that I can push them to a reasonable level and see that within a year, they appear in all my productions,” he said.

“In my opinion, 10 persons a year is enough. If I have 50 and I release them at the same time every year, how do I even monitor them? “To raise other people, you must measure how far you have attained some level of growth.”

Adedimeji also spoke about his other initiatives aimed at nurturing young people and impacting the society. “I also have a Non-Governmental Organisation, ‘Great Minds Initiative’. I have about 80 youths from different universities, we engage in outreaches and gather at the youth centre on a monthly basis to discuss their challenges,” Adedimeji added.

“We also have those in schools that we try to pay their fees.

We have them all, rape victims, domestic abuse and violence victims. We just get them to talk and see how we can raise one another. “So, we must strive to put a lot of the people that follow us on the r i g h t t r a c k and not just use the fame to lead p e o p l e astray.”

