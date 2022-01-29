Nollywood actor, Muyideen Oladapo, bags second degree

Nollywood actor, Muyideen Oladapo, also known as Lala Dapo, has bagged a second degree from the University of Lagos. The actor cum director was honoured by some of his colleagues such as Funsho Adeolu and Ayo Adesanya, who witnessed the convocation ceremony in Lagos State recently. According to the actor, it is a rare privilege to bag a second degree. As he has always had a burning passion for greater heights in education since he was young.

He thanked God that he was able to attain it despite fame and other engagements. He added that he is not yet relenting until he attains the highest level of education. He said his latest feat took concerted efforts as he had many distractions. Muyideen Oladapo completed his first degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State in Dramatic Arts in 2015.

