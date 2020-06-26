Metro & Crime

Nollywood actor, Ogunmajek, is dead

A veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogunmajek, died yesterday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. The Nollywood star had been battling heart-related diseases for some time while residing at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home. According to the Special Adviser to the TAMPAN, Waheed Akintayo, who confirmed the death, Ogunmajek featured in almost 100 home videos and films. The deceased had a few months ago called on the public to come to his aid as he needed financial support for a heart surgery he must undergo. His son, Akeem Abidemi Akinpelu, recently lamented that they had spent and sold all at their disposal but all to no avail, stressing that they were crying for help, in order not to lose the ailing film actor to the cold hand of death.

He said that his father needed help for quick recovery, considering his current deteriorating health condition and emaciation of his physical structure. Abidemi had enjoined people across religious beliefs to pray for his father. Sequel to this, Foluke Daramola Salako, a coactor, had via her Instagram page also solicited support for him and she got some donations through her foundation. She further revealed that the ailing actor was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital while sharing details of the donors.

