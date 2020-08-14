Nollywood actor, Olatunde, talks about failed love search, pandemic

Arnold Olatunde was already a fast-rising Nollywood movie star before he showed on the doorsteps of Nigeria’s first love reality TV show, Ultimate Love. For many, it was a surprise to see an already known actor in a reality TV show in search of love. In this interview, the movie star speaks on the reasons behind his decision to take part in the reality show and the journey after. Speaking on the Coronavirus pandemic, if anyone ever expected that 2020 would turn out this way. “Not at all, 2020 came as a shocker, and as a matter of fact this is the first we of this generation is experiencing.

It was really scary for me” he said. Olatunde made the news earlier in 2020 when he was unveiled as one of the contestants in the reality TV show ‘Ultimate Love’. Why did an actor had to go on a reality TV show to fine love? “It is very easy to fall in love these days but to stay in love that is another topic. Like I said I love adventures and going for such show I thought to myself, this is a one time experience,” he said. “When I got the memo I was like men I could just end up with a forever bestie on a reality show platform and when we both grow old our kids would see the process we went through finding each other.”

For those who watched the first season of ‘Ultimate Love’ reality TV show, Olatunde had a very interesting relationship with his paired partner, Bolanle Babalola. And he has this to say. “It was a struggle all through. And each time I try I got every reason to still stay back and take things slow,” he said. “I never knew a partner would want to be in competition with the other. I dis-

