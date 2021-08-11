Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor, Rich Oganiru, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nollywood actor Rich Oganiru has passed on. The veteran actor died on Tuesday, August 10, after being ill for months.

Just two weeks ago, a video of Rich Oganiru lying on his sickbed and begging for financial assistance was shared online.

“Please, everyone should reach out before he dies,” the caption on the post reads.

Rich did not survive the illness as the sad news of his death was announced on Facebook last night by his friend who wrote:

“Sunset At Noon, Tuesday 10th August 2021!

“Ahem… I’ve lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I’m just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru. RIP Amb Rich Oganiru. Well, his sad demise reminds me of a song “Celebrate me while I am still alive”.’

Back in 2012, the Nollywood actor who starred in numerous movies was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

According to news reports at the time, Oganiru was arrested following a petition by the family and relatives of his late wife who claimed that she was poisoned by the actor so that he could acquire her wealth. Oganiru maintained his innocence and said on numerous occasions that he did not kill his multimillionaire wife.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

My ultimate dream as fashion entrepreneur -Salimon Oluwatosin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lady of the Manor at Cassie Hair brand and Cassie Fashionistas, Salimon Oluwatosin Sandra has always been passionate about everything that involves beauty; from hairs, clothes, shoes, to bags and so on. She began life as a petty trader in her early life selling some of these things before she sailed further afield and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Musical Copyright Society Nigeria appoints Matthew Ohio on its board

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) has announced the appointment of entertainment entrepreneur and investor, Matthew Ohio, as its newest director on its board. The appointment was announced alongside that of veteran musicians, Sunny Nneji and Asha Fapohunda (Gangali). The appointment of Ohio was based on his vast interests and representations in the music industry, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Producer resigns from New Zealand massacre movie

Posted on Author Reporter

  The producer of a movie about the Christchurch terror attacks in New Zealand has pulled out of the project after mounting criticism over the film. Philippa Campbell apologised for her involvement and said she had not realised the hurt the film would cause, reports the BBC. The proposed movie, ‘They Are Us’, is supposed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica