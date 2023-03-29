Arts & Entertainments News

Nollywood actor, Stan Nze threatens wife

Days after Nollywood actor, Stan Nze advised people to stop being sentimental about having sex on their first date, stressing that the act does not mean they are cheap, he threatens his wife Blessing Obasi , on getting a new wife.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram page who was left stunned after he visited a restaurant where he was served a meal by a robot.

Sharing his experience with the robot, the actor notified his wife in the video that he has found a better replacement just incase she doesn’t serve him food

He wrote: “Just in case Lolo wan do shakara for me. I wan buy this robot”.

Reacting to the shared video, his wife made a remark in his comments section saying he should go ahead with his plans and also ensure that the robot also serves him.

She said “Just make sure you go to your robotic lover for your daily meals….na she go dey go market, cook and serve you”.

