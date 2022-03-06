Body & Soul

Nollywood actors cheer movie icon, Pete Edochie, at 75

Tomorrow March 7, 2022, legendary actor Chief Pete Edochie will turn 75 but the party holds in his residence in Enugu today because of the Sit-at-home situation in the Eastern part of Nigeria.

 

Sunday Telegraph reached out to a few Nollywood actors to know their thoughts about the all time movie icon’s new milestone. Belinda Effah stated that Chief Pete Edochie is an icon worthy of celebration.

 

“I grew up watching him and he has such an amazing presence and command of words. I have worked with him once and he was such a father figure. I pray long life and prosperity to him. 75 looks good on our Igwe, Odogwu. Long live Chief Pete Edochie.”

 

Actress Ebere Nwizu wrote, “Chief Pete Edochie is a LEGEND. You know how they say it’s easy to be a Star but staying CONSISTENT is where the challenge is and Pete Edochie has remained relevant all these years. I’ve worked with him before and it was such an opportunity.

I wish him many more fruitful years!” Fast rising actress, Ebube Nwaguru is elated about meeting the legend for the first time. “I wish him more life and God’s protection and my biggest career wish is to be onset with him soon,” she said. Also speaking is Nollywood actor, Kalu Ikeagwu who said he grew up watching Pete Edochie from way back when he was working for a Television station in Anambra state.

 

“I wish uncle Pete Edochie a Happy birthday. He is a living icon of our Igbo culture. He is one of the very few people we look up to in terms of upholding the igbo tradition and the mentality of an Igbo person which is the Never die spirit.

 

The way the world is going, such people are becoming a rarity. I watched uncle Pete way back before he acted Things Fall Apart. Back then he worked with the then Anambra radio.

 

He was a great debater back then. He is a very amiable and funny man. He is one of the last great icons we have. He is one of the few I look up to a lot as far as acting career is concerned,” he said Chief Pete Edochie remains among the few that has been relevant in the entertainment industry for a long time. He is aging gracefully doing what he love most.

 

As at the time of filing this story, the Ebubedike himself was said to be busy on set for a new movie that would be dropping soon.

 

