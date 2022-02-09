Metro & Crime

Nollywood actors meet Marwa, declare support for drug war

Leaders of the Nollywood industry under the aegis of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), have declared support for the ongoing war against drug abuse in Nigeria even as they expressed their preparednesstojointhecrusadeagainst the scourge.

 

They gave the assurance yesterday during a meeting with the Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), at the National Headquarters of the agency in Abuja.

 

The National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas Ejezie, said: “We are here today to affirm our complete support to your efforts in combating themenaceof drugsinoursocietyas westronglybelieveitwillhelpreduce drug crime to the barest minimum.

 

“As a Guild of major influencers and in line with our set objectives to educate, inform and entertain as well as our avowed commitment to national development, we seek a mutually beneficial partnership with the NDLEA to leverage on the star-power of our members in promoting some of your transformation programmes especially on drug trafficking and abuses.”

 

While commending the Nolly-  wood actors and the entertainment industry for projecting the image of Nigeria, Marwa expressed confidence that the campaign against drug abuse in the country will go far with the offer of partnership and support from the leadership of AGN. He said with drug use prevalence in the country three times the global average, the Agency needs committed partners like the Guild to mobilise the citizenry against it, Marwaadded:“Anumberof artists don’t only use, they also encourage others to abuse drugs through their work and activities on social media.

 

“We want the Guild to set good examplebyleadingthewarwithinitscircle. Your movies must promote messages againsttheuseof illicitdrugsbecausethe minds of millions are shaped by what theywatchinmovies.

 

We needyoutoset up War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, committeeswithinyourindustry

 

