Body & Soul

Nollywood actors should take responsibility for whoever they support in 2023 elections –AGN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The organized body for actors in the movie sector, Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has through its national secretariat issued a communiqué to all members of the association concerning their participation in the forthcoming 2023 general election. In that order, The National President of the AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas advised members to take into cognizance, manifestos of political aspirants for the creative industry especially, on how to the intend to develop Nollywood before giving their supports, calling on all Presidential aspirants to come out with their blue prints on how to develop the Nollywood and the creative industry in general. The National Executive Committee appreciates all members who took part in the sensitization campaigns on the permanent voters’ card registration (PVC) enlightenment drive that ended on 31st July, 2022, as the campaign targeted reach was rated very high with the resolve to embark on various enlightenment campaigns to sensitize Nigerians further on the need to have a peaceful national election in February 2023. In a statement by the President of the guild, the communiqué says that the Guild is not against the ambition of any political aspirants, but the Guild cannot openly support or campaign for any aspirant in the coming election as the AGN is neither a non- political nor a non-profit making Association, but recognises the right of individual members to campaign, support, promote and even endorse any aspirant of their choice stating that such individual does not represent the interest of the AGN and must not speak in a manner of representing or on behalf of the Guild. Any member who violates the order will be sanctioned accordingly. Furthermore, AGN says that any political party that discusses campaign promotion, rally and other political issues with an individual actor on behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, does so at their own risk. Consequently, Actors Guild of Nigeria is a National Association committed to improved member’s welfare, well-being, development of the creative industry and over all national development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Be smart in business suit like Elumelu

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Business suits have never had the fashion prestige until the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu added his Magic touch. Whenever Elumelu steps out in his complete boardroom look, there is always a fashion tip to learn. Just as this Finance guru knows the keys to better business plans, so he has eye for good […]
Body & Soul

Crashed marriage: Funke Akindele celebrates Oscar’s invite, keeps husband’s surname

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It’s only been few days since JJC Skillz, the Nigerian singer and producer, alerted the public to the shipwreck of his marriage to Funke Akindele, the Nollywood actress. On Thursday, JJC Skillz announced his separation from Akindele over irreconcilable differences.   He said the last two years of their marriage, which happened in 2016, have […]
Body & Soul

One year after, family remembers Anumudu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The high society was thrown into a state of shock, when news of the death of, billionaire chairman of Globe Motors, Willie Anunmudu hit town. Apart from the sudden illness that eventually paved way for his exit to the great beyond, Willie had earlier never shown any sign that his days might have been numbered. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica