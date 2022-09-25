Nollywood actors should take responsibility for whoever they support in 2023 elections –AGN

The organized body for actors in the movie sector, Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has through its national secretariat issued a communiqué to all members of the association concerning their participation in the forthcoming 2023 general election. In that order, The National President of the AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas advised members to take into cognizance, manifestos of political aspirants for the creative industry especially, on how to the intend to develop Nollywood before giving their supports, calling on all Presidential aspirants to come out with their blue prints on how to develop the Nollywood and the creative industry in general. The National Executive Committee appreciates all members who took part in the sensitization campaigns on the permanent voters’ card registration (PVC) enlightenment drive that ended on 31st July, 2022, as the campaign targeted reach was rated very high with the resolve to embark on various enlightenment campaigns to sensitize Nigerians further on the need to have a peaceful national election in February 2023. In a statement by the President of the guild, the communiqué says that the Guild is not against the ambition of any political aspirants, but the Guild cannot openly support or campaign for any aspirant in the coming election as the AGN is neither a non- political nor a non-profit making Association, but recognises the right of individual members to campaign, support, promote and even endorse any aspirant of their choice stating that such individual does not represent the interest of the AGN and must not speak in a manner of representing or on behalf of the Guild. Any member who violates the order will be sanctioned accordingly. Furthermore, AGN says that any political party that discusses campaign promotion, rally and other political issues with an individual actor on behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, does so at their own risk. Consequently, Actors Guild of Nigeria is a National Association committed to improved member’s welfare, well-being, development of the creative industry and over all national development.

