Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, battle mental health

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has revealed that she is going through some mental issues which are affecting her life. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. “Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I nor go die. We will get over it, we will get over it.

I was given a job and I didn’t do the job because I had mental issues,” she said. “Would people understand when you say you have mental issues? They won’t. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me, it’s okay.” It is not clear what specific mental illness the Nollywood actress is battling but she has, however, revealed that she’ll be fine. The movie star lost her only child back in 2020 after a surgery gone wrong.

