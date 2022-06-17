Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, battle mental health

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has revealed that she is going through some mental issues which are affecting her life. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. “Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I nor go die. We will get over it, we will get over it.

I was given a job and I didn’t do the job because I had mental issues,” she said. “Would people understand when you say you have mental issues? They won’t. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me, it’s okay.” It is not clear what specific mental illness the Nollywood actress is battling but she has, however, revealed that she’ll be fine. The movie star lost her only child back in 2020 after a surgery gone wrong.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian Idol S7: Drama, music at second round of audition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First round of audition ended with 22-year-old student and back-end developer, Hesed, awaiting the judge’s decision on her audition. Obi Asika who was the tiebreaker for that decision voted in her favour, giving her a golden ticket and securing her spot in the next round of the competition. The second round audition saw a great […]
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Kingdom emerges winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6

Posted on Author Reporter

*Gets N30m, SUV, others Edwin Usoboh Kingdom Kroseide has emerge the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6. The keenly contested reality show was staged Sunday live on DStv and GOtv. Fans of the singing competition witnessed the winner between the two finalists – Francis and Kingdom Kingdom walked away with a recording deal of a […]
Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

Netflix releases Chadwick Boseman’s final film

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

American streamer, Netflix has debuted the trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s final film before his tragic demise.   The film directed by George C. Wolfe is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play. it follows the story a Southern singer, Ma Rainey (Viola Davies) and her trumpeter, Levee (Chadwick Boseman) as they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica