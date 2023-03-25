Nollywood Actress, Akingbemisola Anjola Dies Of Ovarian Cancer

Nollywood actress, Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola has died after battling with prolonged ovarian cancer.

The 33-year-old actress was diagnosed in 2021 and had to undergo chemotherapy in Dubai for months.

She later returned to Nigeria and continued her acting career after she was declared cancer-free.

However, she began complaining of feeling ill in recent months and was taken to a hospital where her health deteriorated.

The news of her death was announced on social media by her colleague, Kayode Peters, a filmmaker and producer.

He described the late actress as a hardworking and talented individual who brought joy to those around her.

Her colleagues such as Odunlade Adekola also took to various platforms to announce her passing today.

